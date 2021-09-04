1,986 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $2,443,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,834 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $296.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $278.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

