16,889 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,639,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,355,000 after purchasing an additional 97,222 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,621,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,920,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,930,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,004,000 after purchasing an additional 96,382 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,668,000 after purchasing an additional 544,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,770,000 after purchasing an additional 24,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

