$163.22 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to announce sales of $163.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.19 million and the lowest is $133.25 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $180.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $830.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.05 million to $978.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $993.30 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

