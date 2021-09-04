$128.37 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report sales of $128.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.10 million and the lowest is $128.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $103.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $498.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $501.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $555.87 million, with estimates ranging from $550.50 million to $561.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.07. 500,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $63.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $1,092,258.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,338.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $577,925.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,885 shares in the company, valued at $24,521,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,829 shares of company stock worth $12,756,821 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 24.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after buying an additional 41,311 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,650.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 70,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after buying an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 414,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,282,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $364,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

