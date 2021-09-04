$117.40 Million in Sales Expected for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to announce $117.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.80 million and the highest is $119.00 million. Penn Virginia reported sales of $69.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year sales of $468.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $459.00 million to $477.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $668.30 million, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $712.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million.

PVAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

PVAC stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 199,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,429. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $752.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.53. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

