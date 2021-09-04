104,303 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 104,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 232,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 288,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 86,111 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

