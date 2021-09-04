$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to announce sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

NYSE ATH opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.39. Athene has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $984,920. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Athene during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

