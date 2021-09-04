$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Ciena reported sales of $828.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Ciena stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.92. 2,456,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,731. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

