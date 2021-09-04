-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will report ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). AVROBIO reported earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVRO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AVROBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

In related news, Director Philip J. Vickers purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in AVROBIO by 110,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVRO stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.27. 285,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,045. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $273.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

