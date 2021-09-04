$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Trex reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Shares of TREX stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.74. 269,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,584. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $63.32 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Trex by 111.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 1,328,979 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Trex by 192.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after acquiring an additional 849,073 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Trex by 279.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,056,000 after acquiring an additional 531,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after buying an additional 385,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

