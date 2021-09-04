$0.43 EPS Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. Terreno Realty posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,904. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

