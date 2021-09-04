$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.13. Planet Fitness posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Shares of PLNT opened at $76.48 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 246.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 20,932 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 150,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 104.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,558,000 after buying an additional 269,147 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

