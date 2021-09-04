-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million.

NAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3,130.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 2,288,119 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth about $3,352,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after buying an additional 757,621 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1,097.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 468,054 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth about $1,373,000. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. 1,359,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,414. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.67 million, a PE ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

