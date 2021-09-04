$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGII. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Digi International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. Digi International has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $747.03 million, a P/E ratio of 68.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

