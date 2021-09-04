$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. AppFolio posted earnings of $3.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million.

Separately, DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $123.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.00. AppFolio has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $186.59. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.08.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in AppFolio by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

