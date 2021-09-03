Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,021 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 189.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 278.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other 1st Source news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,112.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.18. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

