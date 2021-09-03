Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,641,000 after buying an additional 526,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $5,623,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 142.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 294,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 48.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 293,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAC opened at $21.94 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

LAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

