Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $79,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 345.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 500,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 75.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 319,495 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after buying an additional 257,865 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 81.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 551,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after buying an additional 247,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.