Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

AAN stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.47 million and a P/E ratio of 8.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.