ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Down to $30.11

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.11, but opened at $29.50. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $30.47, with a volume of 19,002 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

