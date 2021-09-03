Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $320.00 at Wedbush

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.08.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS stock opened at $282.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.07 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $284.79.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $1,413,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,768,688.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,666,262. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.