Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 140,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,167,896 shares.The stock last traded at $297.55 and had previously closed at $289.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.14.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.30 and its 200 day moving average is $347.43.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,024 shares of company stock worth $118,480,343. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.