Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 11,125 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total transaction of $990,603.79.

On Monday, July 26th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $959,773.02.

On Monday, June 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 32,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.37, for a total value of $12,429,992.41.

On Monday, June 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 32,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.37, for a total value of $12,429,992.41.

On Monday, July 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total transaction of $988,581.25.

On Monday, June 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total value of $946,704.30.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $295.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.