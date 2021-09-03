Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading 21% Higher Over Last Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market cap of $364,545.47 and $2,286.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00062153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00129636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.74 or 0.00797005 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046783 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

