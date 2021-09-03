Zeepin Market Capitalization Hits $648,103.80 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $648,103.80 and approximately $121,489.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00066563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00130384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00155213 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.19 or 0.07850205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,703.56 or 0.99914077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.58 or 0.00811283 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

