Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) to “Buy”

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $124.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 190.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.