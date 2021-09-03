Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) to “Buy”

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 16th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 190.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
About Oncolytics Biotech
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
