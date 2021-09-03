Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

BRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 169,989 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 497,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 54,517 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

