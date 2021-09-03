Zacks Investment Research Lowers Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Despite rapidly changing market conditions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, Weyerhaeuser’s operational excellence initiatives, solid momentum in U.S. housing, and solid repair and remodel demand bode well. Initiatives to boost financial flexibility enabled it to generate solid cash flow and strengthen the balance sheet. The company delivered strong performance across businesses in second-quarter 2021 despite uncertain lumber and resin market as well as rising transportation costs. It continues to focus on operational excellence and expects another $50-$75 million improvement across businesses in 2021. Yet, industry competition might restrict its growth in the quarters ahead. Rising costs and stiff competition also add to the woes. Shares of Weyerhaeuser have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

WY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.29.

WY opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

