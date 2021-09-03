Zacks Investment Research Lowers StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Sell

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil."

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, reduced their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. StoneCo has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $95.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $4,421,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $1,567,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,728,000 after purchasing an additional 361,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 5.7% in the second quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,400,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,931,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

