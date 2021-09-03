Zacks Investment Research Lowers Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,729 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,025,000 after purchasing an additional 592,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,920,000 after purchasing an additional 504,333 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 498,187 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 903,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 464,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

