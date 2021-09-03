Zacks Investment Research Lowers Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IDEXY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.