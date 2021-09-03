Zacks Investment Research Lowers Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $402.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 61.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.