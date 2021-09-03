Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Sell

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HUYA. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

HUYA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,950. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. HUYA has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,274 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of HUYA by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 115,530 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 580,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 180,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

