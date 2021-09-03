Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Hold

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of DRVN opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Driven Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Driven Brands by 55.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

