Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Post Earnings of $9.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will announce earnings of $9.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.69 to $11.15. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings per share of $9.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $52.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $51.00 to $57.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $36.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.06 to $39.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Shares of GS opened at $414.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,037,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

