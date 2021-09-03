Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report sales of $26.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.22 million to $27.31 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $28.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $105.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.90 million to $107.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $109.68 million, with estimates ranging from $107.35 million to $112.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

