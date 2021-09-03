Zacks: Brokerages Expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.36 Million

Brokerages expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will post $153.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $154.20 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $137.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $611.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $609.01 million to $614.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $692.60 million, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $719.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $77.98. 1,395,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,698. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 551,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

