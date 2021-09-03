Zacks: Brokerages Expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.18 Million

Analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will post sales of $137.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.14 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $107.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $479.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.96 million to $486.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $479.41 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $488.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CorePoint Lodging.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPLG shares. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPLG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.44. 83,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,809. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $844.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.