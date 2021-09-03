Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Chegg posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

CHGG opened at $84.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average is $85.58. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.57, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 22.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 400.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,148,000 after buying an additional 174,716 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Chegg by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.