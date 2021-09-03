Zacks: Brokerages Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.00. Angi posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Angi.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANGI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Angi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

ANGI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,372. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. Angi has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.88 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $2,638,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 25.6% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 53,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi in the first quarter valued at $1,327,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Angi by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angi (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.