Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.19. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,156,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 180.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 35,247 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $544,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,703.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.04 and its 200-day moving average is $139.74. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $178.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

