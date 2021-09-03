Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report $171.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.20 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $177.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $695.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690.50 million to $699.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $772.08 million, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $859.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,689.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in United Community Banks by 7.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.25. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

