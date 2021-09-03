Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Rayonier reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 256.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,182 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,157,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,795,000 after purchasing an additional 610,379 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,923,000 after purchasing an additional 594,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after buying an additional 542,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,600. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.