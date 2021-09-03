Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to report $73.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.70 million and the lowest is $72.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year sales of $295.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.10 million to $296.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $386.95 million, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $400.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PLAYSTUDIOS.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYPS. Oppenheimer began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYPS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,178. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.