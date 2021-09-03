Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.57 Million

Analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce $143.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.54 million and the lowest is $140.60 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $140.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $582.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $584.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $606.70 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $615.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.36. 171,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,763. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

