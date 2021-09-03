Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,206 shares of company stock worth $834,437 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after buying an additional 375,994 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 48,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

