Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,133.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 65.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,015 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $848,000.

NYSE KMT opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

