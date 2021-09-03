Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report sales of $66.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.90 million to $68.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $47.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $233.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.00 million to $235.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $331.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $2,583,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,881. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.70. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.76.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

