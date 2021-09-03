Zacks: Analysts Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. Trip.com Group reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

Several research firms have commented on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

TCOM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.41. 240,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,074,645. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.26. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 725,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 122,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

