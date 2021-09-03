Zacks: Analysts Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.28). TransAct Technologies reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TACT shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 101.5% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 195,795 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 141.6% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 73,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

